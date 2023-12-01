CIAgate
Unmasked: The Secret Life of the Deadliest Arms Dealer Operating Under CIA Cover
Over recent decades, a clandestine network of weapons tycoons has been silently orchestrating global conflicts, their shadows looming large over world…
Nov 29
CIAgate
12
3
September 2024
Exclusive: Unveiling Saudi Network Behind 9/11 - Former FBI Agent's Revelations
The 9/11 attack has been shrouded in secrecy by the U.S. government for 23 years, leading to much speculation and questions among the public . Despite…
Sep 10
CIAgate
12
July 2024
Confirmed: New Evidence Shows CIA worked alongside al Qaeda sympathizers in Somalia
Just over a year ago we told you about Chanda Creasy, a courageous yoga coach, who had previously managed to work with militants in Africa, making her…
Jul 10
CIAgate
19
4
June 2024
Ukrainian Deal: Exposing CIA/Polish Arms Traders' Shadow Schemes
Don’t participate in the unfruitful actions of darkness, instead, reveal the truth about them. Ephesians 5:11
Jun 11
CIAgate
13
1
March 2024
Noetic Continental | Part II: How CIA Launders U.S. Financial Aid Through Its Contractors in Ukraine
We tend to believe that the Noetic International Inc. is a vivid example of the Continental Hotel from the John Wick franchise, where you can get any…
Mar 19
CIAgate
8
2
February 2024
Noetic Continental | Part I: How CIA Foists Military Equipment Through Private War Companies
We tend to believe that the Noetic International Inc. is a vivid example of the Continental Hotel from the John Wick franchise, where you can get any…
Feb 7
CIAgate
12
1
¿Cómo estás, amigo?
We're back from sunny Puerto Rico ^^
Feb 5
CIAgate
3
December 2023
Here Are Details of Burns-Zelensky Meeting That You Won't See on Mainstream Media
The issue to carry on providing military and financial support to Ukraine remains one of the hot topics on Capitol Hill.
Dec 1, 2023
CIAgate
14
1
October 2023
How CIA Pumps Up Kosovo With Weapons Through Czech Republic
“In spite of the public attention the CIA has received, we can assume that, like the iceberg, the greater portion lies well below eye level” …
Oct 2, 2023
CIAgate
5
August 2023
Bulgarian Tea Party: How CIA Supplies Ukraine with white phosphorus
Today we’d like to talk about Bulgaria again and shed light on another CIA’s gray scheme for arms smuggling.
Aug 14, 2023
CIAgate
11
3
July 2023
How CIA-linked companies make money on military aid to Ukraine
Today, we are going to show how the fraud scheme involving U.S.
Jul 20, 2023
CIAgate
15
1
June 2023
How an “average” Yoga Coach Managed to Become a Head of CIA Division Responsible for Arms Transfers to Militants in Africa and Middle East
“America is the land of opportunity” – this phrase fully describes our nation.
Jun 20, 2023
CIAgate
20
6
