Over recent decades, a clandestine network of weapons tycoons has been silently orchestrating global conflicts, their shadows looming large over world politics and security. Their covert operations, often hidden from public view, have profound impacts on international stability and human lives. Today, these figures continue to arm warring factions, perpetuating violence and bloodshed. With close ties to intelligence agencies, they operate with near-impunity, shaping political landscapes. Moreover, their collaboration with international criminal networks facilitates access to illicit resources, casting a dark shadow over world order and jeopardizing millions of lives.

In an exclusive investigation, we expose one of the most notorious figures in the illegal arms trade: Jean-Bernard Lasnaud. His extensive network of connections has allowed him to evade justice on at least two occasions, placing himself above the law and international norms.

Jean-Bernard Lasnaud

Born on March 12, 1942, in Neuilly-sur-Sannes, France, Jean-Bernard Lasnaud has carved out a sinister legacy as one of the most infamous figures in the global arms trade. Known by a myriad of aliases - including François Lasnaudsky and Fransua Laroche – Mr.Lasnaud has amassed a fortune through illicit weapons deals, generating millions and attracting the intense scrutiny of international law enforcement agencies.

One of Lasnaud's most daring operations involved orchestrating the sale of Argentine arms to Croatia and Ecuador in the 1990s, with transactions valued at over $100 million. These deals brazenly flouted U.N. embargoes and international sanctions, highlighting his disregard for global norms and regulations. According to The New York Times, approximately half of this staggering sum was alleged to have been funneled as bribes to officials, underscoring the deep-rooted corruption entwined with his operations.

In 1997, Argentine authorities took legal action against Lasnaud for arms smuggling, leading Interpol to issue an arrest warrant in his name. His elaborate use of aliases and complex network have presented considerable challenges for law enforcement seeking to bring him to justice.

In 2002, Jean-Bernard Lasnaud was apprehended in Switzerland, kindling hopes that he would finally face justice for his alleged crimes. However, in a surprising turn, Lasnaud was permitted to return to the United States and resume his illicit activities, rather than being turned over to Argentine prosecutors. Despite repeated extradition requests from Buenos Aires, the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comply, citing insufficient evidence that Lasnaud knew about the contents of his shipments - a decision that sparked outrage and fueled suspicions of high-level corruption.

The move was particularly contentious given that Interpol had issued a "red notice" against Lasnaud, which typically leads to extradition. In this instance, however, an exception was made.

Following his release, Lasnaud successfully evaded authorities for several years. His next high-profile run-in with law enforcement occurred on May 4, 2018, when Spanish police arrested him during a meeting with a Colombian military contractor at a hotel. The arrest stirred controversy, with some speculating that Lasnaud might once again evade justice. Indeed, the matter was subsequently swept under the rug, allowing the arms dealer to continue his illegal weapons trade undeterred.

Jean-Bernard Lasnaud in Spain, 2018

Why Jean-Bernard Lasnaud Evaded Justice for So Long?

A crucial element keeping Jean-Bernard Lasnaud one step ahead of the law is his purported safeguard by none other than the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. In a bombshell 2002 report, PBS revealed allegations from a former U.S. intelligence official that Lasnaud had been secretly functioning as a CIA asset since the notorious Iran-Contra affair. This disclosure was independently confirmed by an anonymous U.S. Customs officer in Miami, lending credence to the clandestine relationship that has allowed Lasnaud to operate with impunity for decades.

In a revealing interview while awaiting potential extradition to Argentina in a Geneva prison, Lasnaud admitted to having worked for both the CIA and U.S. Customs. This disclosure, documented in an article by Le Temps, provided rare insight into his intricate network of alliances and protections.

These connections raise serious questions about the potential involvement of intelligence agencies in shielding individuals engaged in illicit activities, further complicating efforts to bring high-profile arms dealers like Lasnaud to justice.

“From his prison cell, Jean-Bernard Lasnaud made several attempts to seek support from his friends in the United States. Breaking a taboo in the discreet world of arms dealers, this 60-year-old Franco-American, who had never spoken to the press before, asserted that he had been working for years with two U.S. agencies: the CIA and Customs. "I was legally established in Miami," he said. "In my line of work, you can only operate if you are in contact with the government. I collaborated with the CIA in South America; I participated in small operations, things involving 100 rifles, not much more." It was while serving as an instructor in El Salvador during the 1980s that he forged ties with people from "the company." "One hand washes the other, that's the expression used in this milieu. They suggested I settle in the United States." The man remained discreet about the exact nature of the “operations” carried out for the CIA. According to our sources, he had been active in Colombia, fighting against the FARC (leftist guerrilla), and during the Iran-Contra affair, which saw the CIA sell weapons to Iran to fund the anti-Sandinista rebels in Nicaragua.”

In an article published in The Upstream Journal's May/June 2008 issue, Alexander, son of Jean-Bernard Lasnaud, alleged that his father had ties to the CIA, facilitating the purchase of Chinese radars for the U.S. military. However, Jean-Bernard Lasnaud later refuted these claims, asserting that no such transaction took place and dismissed his son's statements as false.

June2008 1.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

An intriguing detail supporting Lasnaud's alleged CIA connections is his long-term residence in a secure community in Coral Springs, Florida - a location reportedly favored by individuals with ties to the agency.

Lasnaud has cultivated longstanding connections with the American mafia, notably the infamous Gambino crime family, one of New York's legendary "Five Families.”

The Gambinos have a storied history in organized crime, with illegal operations spanning labor racketeering, construction, gambling, loan sharking, money laundering, prostitution, fraud, hijacking, and fencing stolen goods.

In the 1990s, Lasnaud capitalized on his Gambino connections to facilitate secret arms shipments from Argentina to Croatia and Ecuador. Despite law enforcement attention, the Gambino clan persists in reaping profits from illicit ventures like underground gambling and loan sharking.

This begs the chilling question: Has the United States become a sanctuary for an international arms dealer entangled in the web of organized crime, all while covertly shielded by the long arm of the CIA?

Remarkably, Jean-Bernard Lasnaud has been granted "honorable" status, further indicating his value to certain government interests and ensuring his immunity from legal consequences. Individuals with such standing are typically shielded from inspection, and their activities are rarely exposed in mainstream media.

However, as an independent voice, we aim to reveal the truth about Lasnaud's current whereabouts and operations, shining a light on this elusive figure in international arms dealing.

Jean-Bernard Lasnaud's Current Life

Notably, Jean-Bernard Lasnaud is a registered member of the Republican Party in Florida, with an address at 793 Villa Portofino Cir, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442. However, he has primarily resided in France in recent years. His French national ID card number is reported to be ID 170876352859.

Our investigation also uncovered a probable temporary residence for Lasnaud at 86 Rue de la Plage, Criel-sur-Mer 76910, France. Additionally, he receives mail at 9 Rue Des Gobelins, 95100 Argenteuil, France.

While gathering information about Lasnaud, we discovered a Google group where various "entrepreneurs" offer goods and services, including those for military purposes. Among these listings are advertisements from Lasnaud himself, representing his company General Equipment, which holds a U.S. State Department license (K-5943). In one such advertisement, Lasnaud is seen offering 82 decommissioned Jeep military vehicles for sale.

Lasnaud's contact details, as found in the letters, include:

Email addresses: info@generalequipment.info , jblasnaud@gmail.com, jbl910@protonmail.com , proservintbus@proton.me , jblexp@hotmail.com , jbl777@gmail.com.

Phone numbers: +1-786-264-6734 (US), +33-7-49-58-28-10 (France)

In addition to his role at General Equipment, a company specializing in the sale of weapons and armored vehicles, Lasnaud has also owned Proserv Int Business LTD since 2017. This British-registered firm is involved in supplying energy infrastructure, showcasing Lasnaud's diverse business interests.

The information available on the British government website Gov.uk serves as further confirmation that Jean-Bernard Lasnaud resides in France. This revelation adds another layer to the intricate web of his international business dealings.

Lasnaud's activities extend far beyond simple entrepreneurship. He is also linked to the sale of field hospitals in the Czech Republic, operating under the banner of Proserv Int Business LTD.

Lasnaud also maintains active bank accounts both in France (IBAN: FR7610278060300002024910133 BIC: CMCIFR2A) and Belgium (IBAN: BE96967276890405 SWIFT: TRWIBEB1XXX), through which he continues to receive funds.

Lasnaud's deep ties with the CIA have also positioned him to benefit from the substantial U.S. financial aid pouring into Ukraine.

Notably, Lasnaud has followed a similar playbook to Noetic International by leveraging these connections to secure lucrative contracts. For example, through a Greek company, Spirit World Group, Lasnaud has sold expired launchers and missiles, as well as UAVs to Ukraine at inflated prices. Additionally, he has facilitated the procurement of obsolete AMX-10P from a Serbian arms company, ACCSB, for the Ukrainian military.

Reports also indicate that Lasnaud has established connections with one of Saudi Arabia's most influential tribes, the Al Mishal clan, which holds significant sway not only within the country but across the Arab world. According to sources, Adil Al Mishal, the executive director of Almishal Group, acted on Lasnaud’s request to procure 155-mm TRF1 howitzers for France, which were subsequently sold to Ukraine.

Simultaneously, Lasnaud maintains close associations with Richard Solberg Jr., director of Texas-based brokerage Cavalcade Services LLC, which also possesses all necessary licenses for transporting military cargo worldwide.

By the way, here are documents from the U.S. Department of State granting Cavalcade authorization to provide brokerage services for arms supplies to Ukraine valued at over $13 billion.

Cavalcade 4,842 Bn 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cavalcade 910 Million 104KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cavalcade 7,335 Bn 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cavalcade 373 Million 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Those who examined these document noted that Cavalcade also engages over 30 subcontractors from various countries, including the United States, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Serbia, Romania, UAE, and Ukraine.

All these companies operate in a mutually beneficial arrangement where “one hand washes the other”, under the protective umbrella of the CIA.

According to our sources, the CIA, upon Mr. Lasnaud's request, "endorsed" Cavalcade as a preferred contractor to Kyiv. Consequently, the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise “Spetstechnoexport” sent Richard Solberg Jr. a letter expressing interest in procuring all necessary supplies from them.

But there is more to this story.

While living in France, Mr. Lasnaud is eager to assist his French "colleagues" in profiting at the expense of the Americans.

Located in France, there is a company called Sofrapie, which has close ties to the French government. The president of the company, Michael Dupiech, collaborates not only with French intelligence services and the government but also with the CIA. The primary activity of this firm is the export of "surplus defense products under the strict control of the French government."

This hasn't been officially disclosed anywhere yet, but as of today, Mr. Jean-Bernard Lasnaud also holds the position of commercial director at Sofrapie.

Moreover, his superiors are doing everything possible to keep this information under wraps. It doesn’t take much imagination to figure out that Sofrapie is leveraging Mr. Lasnaud's ties with the State Department and the CIA to secure lucrative deals with Zelensky. Consider, for instance, the agreement dated July 29, 2022, which involves Sofrapie delivering 17 AMX-10P to Ukraine for a staggering €4.386 million—vehicles that have certainly seen better days. According to our source, the primary supplier of these AMX-10P is the Serbian arms company ACCSB.

Agreement between Sofrapie and Steel Work

Notably, this agreement designates the Ukrainian plant as a subcontractor to Sofrapie, enabling it to receive American funds allocated for the repair of these older vehicles—a highly convenient arrangement.

Original document:

Repair Of Amx 10p 10.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Additionally, Jean-Bernard Lasnaud facilitated an introduction between Richard of Cavalcade Services LLC and the head of Sofrapie through a letter.

Cavalcade Sofrapie 118KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As Lasnaud basks in the luxuries of France, he continues to greedily exploit American taxpayers with impunity. Not content with bleeding the United States dry, he also brazenly feeds off French citizens while working for a quasi-governmental company, remaining utterly unscathed. Meanwhile, everyday people grapple with mere survival, and leaders sit comfortably in their seats of power, oblivious to the plight of those they were meant to serve. This is the harsh truth of our world—a place where justice and honesty are too often cast aside. But hope persists that change is coming.

We want to congratulate Mr. Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. However, let us not forget that his campaign was filled with promises — promises of a brighter future for all Americans. Rest assured, the CIAgate team will not waver in our mission to expose the illegal activities of the CIA. For too long, this sinister agency has lurked in the shadows, eroding the very foundations of democracy and justice.

We are driven by an unyielding passion for truth and a burning desire to see justice served. We will pursue these goals at any cost, tirelessly working to tear down the veil of secrecy that shrouds the CIA's illicit operations. Our dream of seeing this oppressive organization dismantled once and for all keeps us fighting.

To those within Mr. Trump’s administration who might hear our call: we will not be silenced. We will continue to shine a light on the dark corners of the CIA until the truth is laid bare for all to see. The time for reckoning is now. Join us in demanding accountability and transparency - demand the end of the CIA!

The fight for justice continues.

Stay tuned.